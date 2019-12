MADURAI TODAY (WEDNESDAY)

RELIGION

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Thevaram and Thiruvasagam training class for students, Old Thirukalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruppavai-Tiruvembavai Isaipalli: 66th annual Margazhi festival, Tiruppavai class, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Paavai songs, Adi Streets, 6 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Sekkilar Senthamil’ by P. Balakrishnan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetham: Dhanur Masa puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur Masa puja, No. 88 Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.

Nagarathar Thirumohur Padayatra Kuzhu: 12th anniversary, Sudarshana homam, devotees on padayatra from KK Nagar Karpaga Vinayagar Temple to Thirumogur Temple, 6 a.m., reach temple at 8 a.m., Poornahuthi 1 p.m., Thirumanjanam 2 p.m., Thiruvarathanam, Thirumogur Temple, 4 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam & Madurai Adiruthra Mahayagna Committee: Margazhi Bakti thiruvizha, discourse by B. Damodara Dikshitar, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6.30 p.m.

Madurai M. Ramachandran Bhagavathar: Deiveega thirumanangal 16th anniversary, inauguration of saptha kalyanam, Ganapathi homam, 5 a.m.; Sri Narayaneeyam, 6 a.m.; blessings by Swami Sivananda, 8 a.m.; Sri Siddhi Budhi Vinayagar thirukalyanam, 9 a.m.; devotional music by Ganapraveena and Jayalakshmi Ramesh, 5 p.m.; Valli Thirumanam drama by Chennai Vishwa Sigara dance troupe, Brahmana Kalyana Mandapam, Old Post Office Road, S.S. Colony, 7 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Discourse by T.K. Soundarrajan, 6.30 p.m.; Gita yagnam, Gita parayanam and yagam, No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Road, 7.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College: Sangamam 19, valedictory function, KR Palaniappan, cine director, chief guest, Karumuttu K. Thiagarajan secretary, presides, Principal D. Pandiaraja addresses, Open Air Auditorium, Teppakulam, 4 p.m.

Madurai District Tiny & Small-Scale Industries Association: Business model and business plan preparation, MADITSSIA Hall, Ambedkar Road, 10 a.m.

Society for Community Organisation Trust: 15-day training course on ‘Human rights for women students’, Jeeva, Director, SIRD, speaks on ‘Right to Information Act’, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, 3 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

TOPKIDS: Counselling at All Woman Police Station, Thiruparankundram, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Prasanna Venkateswarar HSS, behind Kamarajar Salai; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; and Loyola Institute, A.A. Road, Arapalayam, 7 p.m.