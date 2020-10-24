Madurai records 77 new positive cases

Madurai

recorded 77 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 18,391. A total of 92 persons were discharged and the active cases stood at 695. One death was recorded on Saturday taking the district’s toll to 414.

Virudhunagar district reported 26 fresh positive cases and that resulted in the total number of positive cases going up to 15,294. Meanwhile, with 12 patients getting discharged from various hospitals on Saturday, the total number of patients discharged, so far, has increased to 14,894.

The death toll in the district remains at 219 and the number of active cases stood at 181.

Theni recorded 19 positive cases taking the tally to 16,105. The hospitals discharged 40 people and active cases stood at 156. Till date 191 patients have died in the district due to the disease.

In Dindigul 16 new patients tested positive and the total tally went up to 9,706. There were 32 discharges from hospitals. The district has now 287 active cases and 184 people have succumbed to the virus.

Ramanathapuram saw 13 new cases taking the tally to 5,943. The hospitals discharged 13 patients after treatment. There were 167 active cases in the hospitals and so far 127 have succumbed to the virus.

Sivaganga recorded 21 new cases and the total tally stood at 5,768. The hospitals discharged 27 patients, 140 were under treatment and 125 have died till date to the virus, the medical bulletin said.

Southern districts

Tirunelveli saw 23 active cases taking the tally to 14,045. The hospitals discharged 51 patients after treatment on Saturday. The active cases stood at 366 and 208 succumbed to the virus.

In Thoothukudi district, 41 new cases were reported with which the tally moved to 14,735. There were 47 discharges from the hospitals and 489 active cases were under treatment at the hospitals. So far, 129 have died due to the virus.

Kanniyakumari district saw 52 fresh cases taking the tally to 14,609. The hospitals discharged 77 patients on a single day after treatment. The district has 581 patients under treatment and 240 have succumbed to the virus till date.

Tenkasi saw seven new cases with which the total tally stood at 7,784. There were 12 discharges from hospitals and 147 patients were under treatment in hospitals. Due to the virus, 151 have died in the district.