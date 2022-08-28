Madurai PWD engineer gets John Pennycuick Award
The Governor R. N. Ravi on Saturday conferred the John Pennycuick Award on Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department, Buildings (Construction and Maintenance), Madurai Circle, K.P. Sathyamurthy, for his record-breaking work in the construction of Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai.
Structural completion of the library building, comprising basement plus seven floors on about 2.10 lakh square feet in 98 days conforming to well-established quality control norms clinched the award for him.
The selection was made by a technical committee led by A. R. Santhakumar, former Dean (Civil), Anna University,
Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the library on January 11 this year and it is nearing completion. With a collection of 4.30 lakh books and many sophisticated facilities, it is expected to be one of the biggest libraries in the State.
