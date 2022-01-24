Madurai MP seeks postponement of NEET PG Exam 2022

MP Su. Venkatesan, in a memorandum to the Union Health Minister, said the NEET PG exam had been scheduled for March 12, even as PG counselling for 2021 was taking placing between March 11 and 16

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has appealed to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, to postpone the NEET post-graduate examination 2022.

In a memorandum, the MP has said that the online stray vacancy round, for the All India Quota/Central and Deemed/ PG Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats counselling, has been slated from March 11 to 16. An inordinate delay in the completion of 2021 counselling is no fault of the candidates. In this situation, the date for the NEET PG 2022 examination has been announced, and it is scheduled for March 12 -- even before the conclusion of NEET PG counselling 2021.

Many candidates who are attending counselling on the said dates after the NEET PG 2022 fear they may have to waste one year because of the clash in dates.

Stating that it was unfair, and the decision to conduct the examination before the end of counselling for the previous year was taken without any application of the mind, the MP said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sought the intervention of the Union Minister for the postponement of the NEET PG examination by at least one month.