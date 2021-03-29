Madurai hospital deploys health robots

Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) here has deployed 16 mobile health robots by Teladoc Health for the purpose of clinical examinations, diagnosis and monitoring health parameters of patients.

MMHRC was the first healthcare institution in India to deploy the health robots, said its Chairman S. Gurushankar. He said that the robots had empowered the doctors to treat patients anywhere and any time.

An expert opinion from a specialist anywhere in the world could be easily obtained and doctors from different disciplines can come together to treat a patient. They can also monitor patients and this capability helped save many lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The robots could carry out basic clinical examinations on their own, as instructed by the doctors. Applying artificial intelligence, the robots could collect and process data from other diagnostic equipment and present it to doctors to help them make precise clinical decisions.

The adoption of such health robots would not take away the jobs of the paramedical staff. The primary objective was to augment the diagnostic abilities of doctors and improve access, quality, and efficiency of healthcare delivery for the patients, he said.