Madurai Corporation Commissioner inspects Mullaperiyar drinking water project

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspected various works undertaken under AMRUT scheme on Thursday.

The works include laying of 96-km-long pipeline from Lower Camp in Mullaperiyar dam to Pannaipatti and a 54-km-long pipeline from a water treatment plant with a capacity of 125 mld (million litres per day) to Madurai, said a press release. This would enable the authorities to distribute 100 litres of water per person in Madurai Corporation limits.

Construction of a check dam at the Lower Camp and 38 overhead tanks was part of the scheme. The Commissioner inspected the existing and the upcoming water treatment plants in Pannaipatti and laying of steel pipes near Upparpatti Pirivu in Theni district and Bethaniyapuram.

He directed the officials to expedite the works. Superintending Engineer Anbazhagan and Executive Engineer (Drinking Water) Bakiyalakshmi were present, the release.