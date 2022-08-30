Madurai-Coimbatore direct train service from September 1

Madurai will get a direct train service to Coimbatore with the amalgamation of Madurai — Palani and Palani — Coimbatore unreserved express specials.

Now, Train No. 06480 Madurai — Palani unreserved express special that leaves Madurai at 7.25 a.m. will reach Palani and after a halt for sometime, it will leave as Train No. 06462 for Coimbatore and reach Coimbatore at 1.15 p.m.

In the return direction, Train No. 06463 Coimbatore — Palani unreserved express special will leave Coimbatore at 2.05 p.m. and reach Madurai at 7.35 p.m. as Train No. 06479 after a halt for sometime at Palani.

With the approval by the Railway Board for the amalgamated services, Train No. 16722 Madurai Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express will leave Madurai Junction at 7.25 a.m. from September 1 and reach Coimbatore Junction at 12.45 p.m. the same day.

The running time of Madurai-Coimbatore unreserved train comes down by 30 minutes.

In the return direction, Train No. 16721 Coimbatore Junction – Madurai Junction Daily Express will leave Coimbatore Junction at 2.05 p.m. from September 1 and reach Madurai Junction at 7.35 p.m., the same day.

“Besides, the train services which are running as special trains would not become a permanent train service,” an official said.

Only regular travellers were aware of the fact that the same rake was running up to Palani and then up to Coimbatore with a halt. “Now, that there is a direct train, more passengers will make use of the services,” he added.

Coach composition of the train will be 12 General Second Class Coaches and two General Second Class and Luggage-cum-Brake Vans.