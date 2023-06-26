Madurai Campus Connect

June 26, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

A visionary idea by Kamaraj

Orientation ceremony for first-year students of N.M.S.S.Vellaisamy Nadar College was held on June 22. C. Chandran, chairman of Sri Aurobindo Meera Group of Educational Institutions, delivered the keynote address. He said K. Kamaraj, with a visionary idea that education should reach the grassroots, started many educational institutions and also started mid-day meal scheme so as to entice poor people to them. “We should develop our skills and if we think of what we have done for the country instead of thinking about what the country has done for us, the country will achieve a good situation if we become better,” he said. coordinator N. Rajasekaran proposed the vote of thanks.

Asanas performed

VMJ School celebrated 9th International Yoga Day on June 21 with zeal and enthusiasm. As many as 480 students displayed a mass performance of Sashangasana and Brahmari breathing exercises. Blindfold performance on rhythmic yoga was performed by A. Aishwarya Zia of Class IX, and with lamp on the forehead by S. Samiksha of Class VIII. Yoga instructor Manickapandiammal conducted the session.

Success formula

The ability to see oneself in a more positive light determined how much success an individual can make, said Kavitha Dhanaraj, Clinical Psychologist, Chennai, at a one-day workshop organised by Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science on June 24. She focused on areas where there was immense need for psychological intervention in this age of stress, anxiety, fear and other forms of adrenalin. In the post-lunch session, the students had hands-on training on the basics of Interpretation of Art. Dr. Kavitha expounded on the role of art as a cathartic and therapeutic experiences. “Art brings healing to life’s traumatic experiences,” she said.

Everest climber honoured

Sri Aurobindo Mira Group of Educational Institutions organised a function to celebrate the success of celebrity, N. Muthamilselvi, who scaled Mount Everest on May 23. Chairman C. Chandran, Managing Director M.C. Abilash, and Tamilnadu Olympic Association vice-president Solai M. Raja spoke highly of Muthamilselvi’s perseverance. Ms. Muthamilselvi shared how she could tackle challenges and motivated students to pursue their dreams and aspirations with utmost sincerity.

Orientation programme

The fifth academic year of K.L.N Arts and Science College, was inaugurated on June 22. K.N.K.Karthick, president, in his presidential address, said learning about latest technologies in a college located in Madurai, a place soaked in Tamil culture, was like having the best of both the worlds. N. Sivasubramanian, former senior scientist, ISRO, the chief guest, motivated the students to achieve in their studies. V.K. Sivasubramanian, former Principal, took part in the ceremony. In the afternoon, K.P. Gangadharan, Director, Mahatma Gandhi Yoga Institute, spoke on the topic, ‘YOGA4WELLNESS.’ He explained the fundamentals of yoga and importance of sleep. M.Thalamuthu, Assistant Professor of Commerce, spoke on the topic, ‘Unleashing your potential: Ignite your passion and pursue greatness.’