Madras High Court seeks detailed status report on AIIMS - Madurai

November 22, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed status report on AIIMS - Madurai on a contempt petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai. The petition was listed under the caption ‘for maintainability’.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and B. Pugalendhi sought the status report from the Centre. During the hearing, the Centre submitted that the construction of AIIMS - Madurai at Thoppur would be completed in 2026.

Further, the Centre submitted that MBBS classes for AIIMS - Madurai had commenced and it the institute was operating from a temporary campus at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital. The Centre submitted a status report.

The contempt petition filed by K.K. Ramesh sought a direction to the Centre to expedite the construction of AIIMS. He said the High Court in 2021 had observed that it expected the Union government to establish AIIMS in Madurai within 36 months.

The court directed the matter to be placed before it in December under the caption ‘for maintainability’.