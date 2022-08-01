Madras High Court orders interim injunction restraining State from constructing Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camp in Karur 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the State from going ahead with the construction of a Rehabilitation Centre for Sri Lankan Tamils at Thoranakkalpatti in Karur district.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha passed the interim order on a petition filed by S. Sathish of Thoranakkalpatti in Karur district. The petitioner sought a direction to the State to instead establish the Rehabilitation Centre at Kodaiyur in Karur district.

He said that in 2014, the government passed an order granting technical sanction for the construction of the Rehabilitation Centre on a government poramboke land in Thoranakkalpatti. It was said that there was no proper pathway in the village. Therefore, the residents had opposed the construction of the Rehabilitation Centre as it would cause hindrance to them.

In 2015, an alternative land in Kodaiyur was earmarked for the construction of the Rehabilitation Centre. Under these circumstances in 2021, a Government Order was passed to float the tender process to construct an additional bus stand at Thoranakkalpatti, he said.

Subsequently, a Government Order was passed in 2022 to construct a Rehabilitation Centre for Sri Lankan Tamils in Thoranakkalpatti instead of Kodaiyur, the petitioner said. He sought a direction to the authorities to construct the Rehabilitation Centre at Kodaiyur. The court adjourned the petition for further hearing.