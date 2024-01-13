Madras High Court Chief Justice opens new courts in Tenkasi district

January 13, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TENKASI

Dedicating a sessions court and chief judicial magistrate court in Tenkasi district on Saturday, Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala said that if Tamil Nadu government facilitated in opening more courts at taluk levels, the pendency can be brought down phenomenally.

In his address, the Chief Justice (CJ) said that the judges in the High Court Bench disposed of cases speedily. This was possible due to adequate infrastructural facilities. Likewise, if the State government provided the resources, the pendency levels in TN could be brought down. For this purpose, the government order and provision to earmark funds and among others was essential, he added.

He also appealed to the young advocates in the Bar to work hard and shine well in their profession. Earlier, the CJ and other judges inspected the new courts.

In his address, TN Law Minister S Raghupathy said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s foremost demand had been to establish a bench of the apex court in Chennai. In view of the Kalaignar centenary celebrations, the government is planning to bring about 100 law books translated in Tamil soon.

He said that the government was aware of the pendency levels in the courts and more facilities would be provided by them in a phased manner. He also underlined the need for having Tamil as official language in the Madras High Court as wished by the CM.

The Tenkasi district was carved out of Tirunelveli district in 2019.

Tirunelveli Principal District Judge Chandra welcomed the gathering. High Court Judges R. Suresh Kumar and G. Illangovan addressed the gathering. Tenkasi District Collector Durai Ravichandran, Superintendent of Police T. P. Suresh Kumar, members from the Bar Associations and other senior officers participated in the inaugural function.

Tirunelveli Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Manoj Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.