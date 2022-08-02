Madras HC grants permission to BJP to conduct padayatra in Virudhunagar

Disposing of an appeal preferred by the State against a Single Bench order that granted permission to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to conduct a padayatra in Virudhunagar district, a Division Bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted permission to BJP to conduct the padayatra on August 6 with certain conditions.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Srimathy permitted a total of 300 BJP party functionaries to take part in the padayatra for a total of two kms in the district. The BJP had planned to conduct the padayatra urging the State government to establish a Textile Park in the district. The party members said the Central government had allocated funds for the same.

The State had preferred the appeal against a Single Bench order of the court that granted permission to the party to conduct the padayatra. The Single Bench had observed that the right of the people to hold demonstration and padayatra cannot be curtailed as long as the same is not violent or destructive.