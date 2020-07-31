MADITSSIA objects to extension of lockdown by another month

The Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) has raised objections to the extension of lockdown by another month - till August 31, by the State government.

The association president B. Muruganandam, in a press release issued here on Friday, said that since March-end, there has been a shut down of industrial activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This had ruined not just the industries, but many stakeholders including the workforce and among others. “Even a single day extension of the lockdown beyond this date may only damage the situation from bad to worse,” he said.

The announcement from the government, without consulting the stakeholders, had come as a rude shock. At a time, when the Central government had given some guidelines to the lockdown in its order (Unlock 3.0), the Tamil Nadu government's order appeared to be totally contrary.

The economy was shattered and the revenue of MSMEs was very much affected. Without allowing the public transport to ply, the MSMEs which were already in doldrums, cannot keep its factories open. “How will the workers come from home to the factories,” Mr. Muruganandam asked. Only those who have access to private vehicles may be able to commute. It would be an uphill task for a majority of the daily wage earners to step out of their dwellings in such a situation, he noted.

The e-pass system vogue should be dropped as it was detrimental to the industry. Also, people who have genuine reasons to travel from one point to another have difficulties in getting e-pass. But those with influence and in power travelled without any difficulty. Thus, the purpose of of e-pass was defeated. Hence, the government should follow the guidelines of the Centre, which had scrapped e-pass for intra-state and inter-state mobility, Mr. Muruganandam demanded.

The people have not experienced COVID-19 pandemic over the last 100 days. They would not neglect the safety aspects. The government, instead of making the people to remain indoors by force, should permit them to move around, which alone would help revive the economy from the red, he said.