LPG tankers strike work

THOOTHUKUDI

Operation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers from here to various destinations was hit on Monday following the strike observed by the operators.

Condemning the oil companies’ decision not to give contract for carrying LPG to 700 tankers, the Southern Region LPG Tanker Lorry Owners’ Association has declared indefinite strike from July 1 onwards. Consequently, 40 LPG tankers carrying the fuel from Bharat Petroleum’s gas filling unit here to 6 southern districts and neighbouring Kerala struck work on Monday.

At the same time, operation of the LPG tankers from Thoothukudi seaport transporting the fuel to the filling plant at SIPCOT Industrial Estate was not hit.

As the strike was withdrawn in the evening, it was announced that the LPG tankers would be operated from Tuesday onwards as usual.