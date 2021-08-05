Lottery tickets seized, two held

Busting an illegal lottery ticket selling racket, Madurai Rural District Police seized lottery tickets valued at ₹5.21 lakh and ₹5.27 lakh in cash and arrested three persons since Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that a special team of police arrested M. Gnanamurugan of Pulimanthai Street in Usilampatti after it seized lottery tickets valued at ₹1.20 lakh and Rs. 1,000 from him on Wednesday.

Based on interrogation, the team shadowed M. Sakthi in PC Patti and C. Krishnan of NRT Nagar, both in Theni district, on Thursday. The police found that they were in the possession of lottery tickets valued at ₹4 lakh and ₹5.26 lakh, which was the proceeds of selling the illegal lottery tickets.

Mr. Baskaran said that the accused were selling Kerala State lottery tickets and single-digit lottery tickets that were being done by a network of illegal lottery promoters.

The SP said that stringent action would be taken against those involved in illegal sale of lottery tickets.