Lorry driver murdered

THOOTHUKUDI

The Thattapparai police are on the lookout for the persons who murdered a lorry driver at Peroorani near here on Tuesday night.

They said some unidentified persons murdered M. Karuppasamy, 36, of Peroorani North Street shortly after midnight when he was sleeping on the verandah of his house. As the street dogs barked continuously on noticing the movement of strangers in the odd hours, Karuppasamy’s wife Kanagalakshmi came out of the house and found that her husband had been murdered.

Based on the information from the villagers, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Medical College Hospital here for a post mortem.