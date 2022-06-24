Local holiday for temple car festival

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu has declared a local holiday for all educational institutions and government offices in the district on July 11 in view of Swami Nellaiyappar – Gandhimathi Ambal Temple Aani car festival.

In a press release, he said this local holiday will not be applicable to students appearing for government public examinations, if any. District treasury and sub-treasuries across the district will also function on this day with minimum workforce to take care of emergency works.

To compensate this day, educational institutions and government offices will function on July 23.