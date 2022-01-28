Over 7.54 lakh voters to cast votes

They will go to 932 booths to elect their councillors from 397 wards

A total of 7,54,504 voters including 3,67,921 men, 3,86,532 women and 51 other voters are expected to exercise their franchise on February 19 in 932 polling booths to elect their councillors from 397 wards in one corporation, three municipalities and 17 town panchayats in the district.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday after holding a meeting with the representatives of political parties, Collector V. Vishnu said 2,254 electronic voting machines would be used in the polling on February 19. Hence, first level checking had been completed in 1,303 control units and 2,605 ballot units.

He said 3,728 polling personnel would be used on the day of polling and 4 flying squads (a flying squad for each zone) deployed to check the movement of cash, gifts. A flying squad will be on the move in each municipality and 10 squads will monitor the movement of cash or gifts to lure the voters in 17 town panchayats.

Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East T.P. Suresh Kumar participated in the meeting.

In a statement, he said all firearms should be deposited with the police stations concerned before February 3 with the notification of urban local body election and acknowledgement would be given by the Inspector concerned. The deposited firearms will be returned to the owners a week after the results are declared.