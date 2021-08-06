Madurai

Loans for weavers, artisans belonging to religious minorty

The Tamil Nadu Minorities Corporation gives loans up to ₹10 lakh for religious minority weavers and artisans at reduced interest rate.

In a statement, District Collector V. Vishnu said the Tamil Nadu Minorities Corporation was extending loan up to ₹10 lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Jain artisans and weavers for buying raw materials for their business. The aspiring weavers’ and artisans’ annual income should be ₹98,000 in rural areas and ₹1.20 lakh in urban areas.

While the rate of interest for male applicant will be 5%, it will be just 4% for women artisans and weavers. To avail the loan that should be repaid with interest within five years, the applicants should submit community certificate, income certificate, family card, Aadhaar card and other documents stipulated by the banks.

Interested applicants may visit District Backward Class and Minorities’ Welfare Office on the Collectorate premises or Office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies or branches of Cooperative Banks to get the application, Mr. Vishnu said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2021 6:40:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/loans-for-weavers-artisans-belonging-to-religious-minorty/article35768738.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY