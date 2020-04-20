Liquor shop burgled, bottles stolen

TIRUNELVELI
Burglars have stolen liquor bottles from a TASMAC liquor shop situated opposite Nehru Open Auditorium in Palayamkottai. Police said the burglars, after breaking open the lock of the main door of the shop, took away liquor bottles worth about a few thousands rupees. The incident came to light on Monday evening after passers-by noticed that the door of the liquor shop, situated about 50 metres away from Thiruvananthapuram Highway, was kept open. Palayamkottai police are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.