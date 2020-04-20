Madurai

Liquor shop burgled, bottles stolen

TIRUNELVELI

Burglars have stolen liquor bottles from a TASMAC liquor shop situated opposite Nehru Open Auditorium in Palayamkottai. Police said the burglars, after breaking open the lock of the main door of the shop, took away liquor bottles worth about a few thousands rupees. The incident came to light on Monday evening after passers-by noticed that the door of the liquor shop, situated about 50 metres away from Thiruvananthapuram Highway, was kept open. Palayamkottai police are investigating.

