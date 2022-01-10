Madurai

Liquor bottles seized

Kallidaikurichi police have arrested a 70-year-old woman for allegedly selling liquor illegally at inflated price.

Police said a surprise check was conducted in the house of M. Deivanai, 70, of Uluppadippaarai near Kallidaikurichi on Monday following information about the illegal sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor. Deivanai had stocked 100 liquor bottles, each 180 ml, in her house and was selling it to her customers at inflated price. She was arrested and the liquor bottles were seized. Kallidaikurichi police have registered a case.


