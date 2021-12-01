Digital traffic lights inaugurated

City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan inaugurated the newly installed LED digital traffic lights at the Mannarpuram roundabout after a week-long trial.

Vehicles speeding along the highway will be able to see the signal at a distance and slow the vehicle. A similar lighting would be provided at Palpannai junction and the Head Post Office junction. New traffic lights have been installed in some places. Action would be taken against traffic offenders as they cannot blame low visibility of signal as the reason for skipping it. According to the data furnished by the department, during 2021, so far, 3,96,695 persons were found driving two-wheelers without helmets and 58,015 persons driving four-wheelers without seat belts. Cases had been registered against 4,172 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol and 13,313 persons for driving vehicle while talking on a cell phone. He said that the number of accidents in the city was significantly lower this year, compared to the previous year due to the various measures taken to prevent accidents. City-based VDart Technologies funded the project under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. M. Naweed, Director and Oliver Sam Vice President, VDart Group were present at the event.