HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Legal profession is where you earn at every opportunity of learning’

April 09, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 05:38 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian at the symposium for lawyers in Madurai on Saturday.

Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian at the symposium for lawyers in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Legal profession is perhaps the only profession in the world where you earn at every opportunity of learning something, said Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian on Saturday.

He was speaking at ‘Lexicon’- a law symposium organised by Madurai bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA). The event held at World Tamil Sangam was attended by High Court judges, advocates and law students.

Every client who comes to you with a case not only pays you money to sustain yourself but also to enrich your knowledge. These symposiums are important in the life of a lawyer and a judge, he said.

In the inaugural session, Justice V. Ramasubramanian delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Judiciary as the Cynosure’. It was followed by lectures on various topics such as: ‘Methods of Alternate Dispute Resolution’, ‘Use of Feminist Legal Methods for more Collaborative Decision Making’, ‘Rape and Consent in Relationship’, ‘Role of Intersectionality in Anti-Discriminatory Laws’ and ‘The Connundrum: Adolescent Sexual Consent and the POCSO Act’.

Senior Advocate N. Krishnaveni, President of MMBA advocate S. Srinivasa Raghavan and General Secretary of MMBA K.P. Narayana Kumar were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.