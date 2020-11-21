Virudhunagar

The last day to pay premium for crop insurance for samba paddy crop for Rabi special season 2020-21 is December 15, 2020.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said that sowing of samba paddy crop in Virudhunagar district was going on in a full fledged way.

Under the Revamped Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, the State Government’s subsidy has been increased to ₹ 1,470 crore from ₹ 721 crore. The new scheme under Cluster V will be implemented in Virudhunagar district by public sector insurance company, Agriculture Insurance Company India Limited.

“Virudhunagar district has been facing moderate to heavy rainfall in which the standing crops could be affected. Farmers who have not registered themselves can register for the crop insurance scheme through the nationalised banks, cooperative societies or through common service centres,” the Collector said.

Farmers need to pay only 1.5% of the premium or ₹ 355 per acre out of the ₹ 23,650 premium.

Along with their insurance proposals, the farmers should produce the report for crop sowing issued by village administrative officer, photocopy of first page of the bank passbook, Aadhaar card copy. They should get the receipt for the premium paid through the banks, societies and CSCs.

Farmers should immediately pay the premium to get compensation for any crop loss due to natural disasters or pest attacks.