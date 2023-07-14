Lady Doak College celebrates 75th anniversary

July 14, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Lady Doak College, Madurai, celebrated its 75th anniversary on Friday. Alumnae of the college were felicitated. Books and souvenirs were released as part of the celebrations.

Principal and Secretary Dr. Christianna Singh presented a report on the achievements of the college since its inception. The 75th year Souvenir ‘LDC serving Generations’ and a book titled ‘QR Coding of Trees at Lady Doak College’ were released at the event.

Principal Executive Director (HR), Ministry of Railways, V. G. Bhooma, an alumna of the college, urged the students to give their best to the community.

Member-Secretary, Advisory Council to Develop a Federal Fiscal Model, Sherin Someetharan, another alumna of the college, urged the students to contribute to the college and stay connected with the college.

Vice-Principal R. Beulah Jeyashree welcomed the gathering. Associate Professor Sri Latha proposed a vote of thanks. Cultural programmes were held as part of the celebrations.