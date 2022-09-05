Lack of buses is leading to footboard travel: CPI (M)

Lack of adequate number of buses during school/college hours and lack of schools with good infrastructure in smaller towns and villages were posing danger to students who are forced to make footboard travel, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) Madurai district secretary, M. Ganesan.

Speaking at a protest organised by the party here on Monday, Mr. Ganesan said that while adequate number of buses were not plying to connect students from far off places to their schools and colleges during mornings and evening hours, the situation was aggravated due to the audacity of some bus crew who failed to halt at bus stops.

Besides, worn out buses with broken seats were being operated in the mornings thus forcing many students to stand all the way.

“Besides, police should regulate the students and awareness programmes should be conducted in schools regarding safe travel in the buses,” Mr. Ganesan said.

Another major problem was that many students from far off villages and townswere coming to the city to study as many schools in villages lack infrastructure and teaching staff.

"If schools have better infrastructure, including laboratories, why would students travel long distances to study in schools located in the city. Thousands of students are seen running behind buses near Panangal Road, North Veli Street and other locations," he added.

Death of a Class IX student after a fall from a TNSTC bus last week had led to the protest by the CPI (M).

Party leaders, R. Vijayarajan, Stalin and Sudha were present.