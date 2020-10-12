Madurai

Labourers seek COVID-19 relief of ₹2,000

Labourers affiliated to the CITU staging a protest in front of the Office of Deputy Commissioner for Labour in Thoothukudi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Seeking COVID-19 relief of ₹2,000 as announced by the State government, manual labourers affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a wait-in protest in front of the Office of Deputy Commissioner for Labour at Korampallam here on Monday.

Led by CITU district secretary R. Russel, the labourers staged the protest. They said manual labourers, who had been hit hard by the COVID-19-induced lockdown, should be immediately given the relief. The monitoring committee meeting, which had not been convened for the past seven months, should be conducted without further delay to discuss the problems of the labourers.

Renewal of members’ registration with the welfare boards, hassle-free disbursal of monetary benefits, simplified uploading of data of the labourers, giving login ID to the central trade unions for online uploading of data about the workers etc., were their other demands.

