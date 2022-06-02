Labour Dept. office in Sivakasi mooted

Move will help in stricter implementation of labour laws in 1,000-odd fireworks units

Virudhunagar district administration has recommended setting up of an office of the Department of Labour in Sivakasi to exclusively monitor implementation of labour laws in the 1,000-odd fireworks units in Virudhunagar district.

Stating that effective implementation of labour laws, including Minimum Wages Act, would prevent gross violation of safety rules and, thereby, avoid accidents, the district administration made this recommendation at a workshop on ‘Prevention of Accidents in Fireworks Units’, conducted by it and Anna Administrative Staff College here on Tuesday.

Making the presentation in the presence of retired Additional Secretary of National Disaster Management Agency V. Thiruppugazh and Secretary of Labour Welfare and Skill Development R. Kirlosh Kumar, Sivakasi Sub-Collector M. Birathiviraj highlighted the relationship between labour rights and accidents in fireworks units.

He said good practices in implementing labour laws imbibed a sense of social security in the minds of employees, which would prevent them from violating safety measures.

Mr. Birathiviraj said major violations like leasing out factory premises and allowing more than the permitted number of workers in working sheds along with the practice of offering wages based on piecemeal rate often led to accidents.

The presence of an exclusive Labour Department office would ensure that the factories implemented the Employees' Compensation Act, 1923, failing which the officials could impose a fine of up to ₹1 lakh on them.

The Act could fetch a higher compensation to the employees and their families in case of injury or death in accidents, based on the wage as per the Minimum Wages Act. While at present, the units were providing ₹5 lakh as compensation, under the provisions of the 1923 Act, a 21-year-old worker who died in an accident could get up to ₹17.76 lakh, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said.

The employees could also get many benefits and assistance if covered under ESIC. They could also get EPF benefits, if the labour laws were properly implemented.

Another major recommendation made by the district administration was posting of a plastic surgeon along with diathermy, air flow and blood separation units for the burns ward of Sivakasi Government Hospital.

Stating that mixing of chemical was safe when relative atmospheric humidity was between 40% and 60%, the district administration recommended fixing of relative humidity meters at the units.

Similarly, installation of CCTV cameras at the entrance of the factories along with biometric attendance system was suggested.

Dr. Thiruppugazh said reduced risk would lead to higher sustainability of the industry. The government was concerned not only about the safety of the employees, but also about the environment, he added.