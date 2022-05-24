Kumaran Sethupathi no more
He was known for his philanthropy
Raja N. Kumaran Sethupathi, 56, of the erstwhile Ramanathapuram Samasthanam, died here on Tuesday. Family members said he was ailing for some time and suffered a heart attack.
He served as the fit person of the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram, and as the Senate member of Tamil University, Thanjavur, and Annamalai University. Kumaran Sethupathi, known for his philanthropy, was the president of the Ramanathapuram district football association.
AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.
AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and V. K. Sasikala, too, condoled the death.
