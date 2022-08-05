Kodaikanal gets exclusive tourist patrol vehicles

V. Baskaran, Superintendent of Police, flagging of patrol vehicles meant for Kodaikanal at the District Police Office in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Five patrol motorcycles were pressed into service for Kodaikanal police at the District Police Office in Dindigul on Friday.

The mordernised patrol motorcycles were flagged off by Dindigul Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran to be inducted in Kodaikanal that will focus on managing traffic snarls, preventing accidents and crimes, stated a press release.

Mr Baskaran said that the vehicles equipped with mics, sirens and decked with reflective stickers and a sign board stating ‘Kodaikanal Tourism Patrol’ would be used within the Kodaikanal Municipal town limits.

“The vehicles will be handled by teams of Armed Reserve police and local taluk police as riders who will be trained to be people-and-tourist-friendly cops,” he added. Cops with Hindi and English speaking skills would be preferred to be of assistance to tourists, he added.

The vehicles were inducted under the directions of Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and the guidance of Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rupesh Kumar Meena, added the release.

Similar vehicles were allotted for induction at Mamallapuram and in Nilgiris district as well.