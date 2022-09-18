KKNPP official’s house burgled

Unidentified robbers decamped with gold jewels from a locked house in KKNPP residential colony here on Sunday. Police said that a few neighbours informed the police that the front door of the house belonging to one Asokan (55), who was working as an officer in the KKNPP, was found broken.

When the police contacted, Mr Asokan had reportedly said that he had left about 50 sovereigns of gold jewels in the almirah. He was recently transferred to Karnakata. Hence, he had gone there with his family. Preliminary inquiries revealed that some known persons may have committed the crime as they had targeted the locked home in the colony.

It was also learnt that the robbers had attempted to steal in another house identified as Raman on the same campus. Investigations are on.