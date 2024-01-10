Kidney transplant successfully performed for first time in private hospital in Dindigul district

January 10, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Vadamalayan Hospitals here has announced that their team of doctors and surgeons have successfully performed a kidney transplant on a 25-year-old man, a first in a tier-III city.

Speaking to reporters, the hospital Chairman and Managing Director V. Pugalagiri said that this had been a first time ever in Dindigul district. Earlier, patients visited either Coimbatore or Madurai or other cities for kidney transplant.

The 200-bedded hospital, which has been well equipped with adequate infrastructure and committed doctors and para-medical team, had taken up the kidney transplant as a challenge.

“Early screening of the patient revealed that he had visited a few native medicine doctors and found it futile. As there was no relief and the patient experienced fatigue and loss of appetite, he approached us...” Dr Pugalagiri said.

Explaining further, Nephrologist Jafrine Nishanth said that on evaluation, they found the patient’s kidney was shrunken. It was incapable of functioning. For almost two years, he was suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and uncontrolled hypertension. The biochemical parameters including, Creatinine was at 13.1 md/dl and Urea at 212 mg/dl. His haemoglobin was at 4 g/dl.

Under such circumstances, the patient was advised to undergo haemodialysis twice a week. He was on salt and fluid restricted diet.

However, when the patient was uncomfortable post-haemodialysis, the doctors suggested transplant as a better and permanent alternative.

Soon, when they were looking out for the donor, the family member’s (patient’s father) organ matched perfectly. On December 10, 2023, they performed the transplant with a team of doctors comprising Jafrine Nishanth, Hemanath, Dev Anand, Narendra Kumar, Satish Kinne, Chandramurali, Muthuvijayan, Velayutham, Lokavijayan and Sathya Selvam.

Periodic review of the patient post-transplant showed that he didn’t require any session of haemodialysis. His Urea was 36 mg/dl, creatinine at 1.2 mg/dl and the hemoglobin count improved from 4 g/dl pre-transplant to 12 g/dl. Currently, he required only one anti-hypertensive for his control of blood pressure.

The doctors said that the patient’s urine output was satisfactory with around 3.5 litres/day and there was no restriction on food and water. Hospital Joint Managing Director Chandra Pugalagiri congratulated the team and attributed it to the hospital’s infrastructure aided with latest technology.

Thanking the hospital and the team of doctors, the patient said that he was feeling comfortable now and his family said that it was a big relief for them.