Kattambur village near Tirupathur has no water and street lights; residents resort to road blockade in Sivaganga district

September 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Kattambur village near Thirupathur in Sivaganga district staging a road blockade on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MA29-SIVAGANGA

Residents of Kattambur village near Thirupathur in Sivaganga district staging a road blockade on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MA29-SIVAGANGA

Residents of Kattambur village near Thirupathur in Sivaganga district resorted to a road blockade on Thursday seeking the district administration to provide potable water and among other basic amenities.

The people blocked the road on the Sivaganga- Kattambur Pass following which vehicular movement was affected.

The residents said that they do not have even a drop of drinking water. “ Whenever, we petition the panchayat office, they respond by saying that the motor was under repair...” Despite asking them to find alternatives, there was no response,” they claimed.

With road works underway in their habitation, the movement of buses had been suspended. Also, many streetlights were not functioning for months. The panchayat officials were only making promises every time but no work had been done.

The villagers said that in Kattambur, around 200 families lived and with road works underway, private water tankers hesitated to come. The public said that they would boycott the gram sabha meeting to be held on October 2 and also said that they would submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell.

As the information spread, a team of police personnel from Thirukoshtiyur police station rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators, following which they dispersed.

