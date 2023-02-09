HamberMenu
Kanniyakumari railway station to get total makeover with world-class facilities

Southern Railway is conducting soil investigation at the site after completing a topographical survey; the estimated cost of the project is ₹49.36 crore

February 09, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
An artist’s impression of the renovated Kanniyakumari railway station.

An artist’s impression of the renovated Kanniyakumari railway station. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Southern Railway, which has planned to give a complete makeover with world-class ambience and airport-like facilities to Kanniyakumari railway station on an outlay of ₹49.36 crore, is conducting soil investigation at the project site after completing a topographical survey.

The revamped station will have amenities to meet the requirements of the next 40 to 60 years, ensure seamless movement of passengers by separate arrival and departure corridors.

Dedicated parking lots for different categories of vehicles, exclusive lanes for pedestrians and multi-level parking will be created. The redeveloped station will be differently abled-friendly with efficient water and energy management measures. Spacious entrance lobby with ticketing facility will be created. Platforms will be well-connected with subways.

Under the Kanniyakumari Station Redevelopment Project, expansion and revamping of the existing terminal building, platform upgradation, construction of new emergency road connecting NH 27 on the eastern side and NH 44 on the western side, provision of a five-metre-wide foot overbridge connecting all platforms, new Railway Protection Force building, service room for mechanical staff, new substation building, arrival and departure forecourt, etc., have been proposed.

Hassle-free access to all platforms through escalators, lifts, stairways, skywalks, etc., will be ensured. Spacious concourse, waiting halls, acoustically designed public announcement system and total CCTV coverage will be established.

A fountain will be set up on the station premises that will have lush green landscaping. The Terminal Building will be a ground-plus-one-floor structure of world-class standards. The total built-up area will be 802 square metres, which will be equipped with a ticketing area, waiting lounges, commercial area, dormitory, etc., on ground floor. Various railway facilities like retiring room, TTE rest room and food court are being planned on the first floor.

The façade of the station building will showcase the architectural character of Kanniyakumari region. All the platforms will be connected through a ground-level concourse, which will have waiting lounges and commercial area.

A parking facility is proposed to be built to accommodate 104 cars, 220 two-wheelers and 20 autorickshaws or taxis. The circulating area will have a four-lane- wide road with access to car parking. A separate bus bay for arrival and departure of passengers will also be provided.

The contract firm, Engineering Projects India Limited, Chennai, is to complete the project within 19 months.

