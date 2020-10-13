Kanniyakumari marks drop in fresh cases

Dindigul reports a jump of 40 new cases over the previous day’s count

Kanniyakumari registered 78 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which took the district’s tally to 13,927, even as 768 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals. A total of 100 people were discharged in the district.

Dindigul had 71 fresh cases, with which its tally climbed up to 9,409. There were 54 discharges from hospitals in the district.

Sixty-five people tested positive in Madurai, taking the total number of cases in the district to 17,636. A total of 68 persons were discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases is 793. There was one fatality on Tuesday, which pushed the district’s death toll up to 399.

Adding 60 fresh cases, Tirunelveli marked a total case count of 13,633. After 62 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 679 active cases. The death toll stands at 204.

Theni reported 59 fresh cases, with which its tally moved up to 15,750. There were 62 discharges.

Thoothukudi recorded 55 new cases to have a tally of 14,236, with 535 active cases. Even as 58 cases were discharged from hospitals, one patient succumbed to the viral infection to push the district’s toll to 125.

Virudhunagar registered 51 fresh cases, which saw the district’s tally rise to 14,924. After 32 people were discharged from various hospitals, the number of active cases in the district stands at 262. The death toll remains at 215.

Thirty-one people tested positive in Tenkasi, raising the district’s total positive case count to 7,661. After the discharge of 22 people, the district has 190 active cases.

Sivaganga registered 19 new cases, which raised its tally to 5,543. Twenty-seven people were discharged from hospitals.

Ramanathapuram had 17 fresh cases, with which the district’s tally moved up to 5,777. The district marked 15 discharges.