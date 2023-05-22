Kanimozhi launches Emergency Care and Recovery Centre in Tiruchendur

May 22, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

MP Kanimozhi launched an Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district which would primarily cater to homeless individuals with mental health issues on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DMK MP said that a large section of people in every society had mental issues such as depression, stress among others due to various factors. “We have to overcome this and live... Every individual has to cross this challenge and achieve their desired goals,” she added.

The ECRC has been designed by The Banyan, which would provide acute care for persons who are homeless and deal with severe mental illness with their local NGO partner Real Social Organisation of Youth Academy (R-SOYA). With its successful implementation since 2020, the ECRC here was the 10th in Tamil Nadu, which has been functioning with the government’s role, Ms. Kanimozhi said and added that such a collaborative effort involving various stake holders would bring back the lost sheen.

Many people, she said, irrespective of age and gender who came from diverse backgrounds, underwent depression due to financial issues, faced domestic violence, community based violence etc. To tackle the root cause, it would be vital to provide effective support and resources.

Appreciating the role of the District Collector K. Senthil Raj for making the ECRC possible here, she said that the DMK government under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin would provide all support to the people and help them join mainstream life. The government believes in equality and social justice and in a nutshell, it was a Dravidian Model.

A press release from the Banyan said that Over 1989 homeless people were benefited through the ECRC over the last three years. In Thoothukudi district alone, 426 people had taken their own lives.

The Banyan Director K.V. Krishna Kumar welcomed the gathering. Minister Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi Mayor N. P. Jagan, Joint Director Health Services S Karpagam participated. S. N. Saravanan, founder of R-SOYA proposed a vote of thanks.