Kanimozhi joins issue with CM on corruption charges

SIVAGANGA
The AIADMK Ministers claim that the corruption charges against them were false but were moving the court seeking to stay the investigation by the authorities concerned, said DMK MP Kanimozhi here on Monday.
Speaking to reporters after garlanding Rani Velu Nachiyar’s statue at the manimandapam here, she said that the DMK president M K Stalin had listed out corruption charges against the Ministers, which the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami denied as false and malicious.
"Then why are they rushing to the court for a direction to stay the probe," she asked seeking a response.
On the death of four fishermen in Sri Lanka, Ms. Kanimozhi said that, if the Centre had the will, it could solve the issue in no time. Blaming the AIADMK government of doing nothing over the last decade in power, she said that knowing pretty well that they would not come back to power, the Ministers were looting in every possible project.
Shamefully, they had indulged in corruption even in awarding contracts in the Covid-19 pandemic period, she alleged and promised to probe soon after the DMK came to power.
Releasing advertisements in the print and electronic media incurred huge expenditure to the government. Giving false messages that Tamil Nadu was flourishing was not only misleading, but also incorrect. Refusing to be drawn into the 'Vel' issue, Ms. Kanimozhi said that the BJP has no hold in the State and it was better to neglect them.
