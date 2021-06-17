Kalakkad to have banana value-addition facilities

Collector V. Vishnu has assured the banana growers that comprehensive training would be given to them for making value-added products from banana besides creating all infrastructures required for the value addition at Kalakkad.

While interacting with the banana growers of Kalakkad, the ‘Banana Basket’ of Tirunelveli district, on Wednesday, the farmers told the Collector that different varieties of banana were being cultivated on 5,500 acres around Kalakkad and the harvested banana were being auctioned in nearby Sirumalanji. Apart from traders from the southern districts, buyers from Kerala were buying banana from the farmers. He inspected the banana fibre-making unit, handicrafts made from banana fibre and the units making banana chips and banana powder.

“If a banana auction centre is established at Kalakkad, the farmers will get better price for their produce. Moreover, appropriate training on making value-added products from banana and infrastructure for the value-addition will uplift the farmers’ living conditions,” the growers appealed.

Accepting the demands, he assured the farmers that immediate steps would be taken to create all infrastructures required for value-addition of banana.

Joint Director of Agriculture Gajendra Pandian, Deputy Director of Agriculture Muruganandam and Assistant Director of Horticulture Dilip accompanied the Collector.