Juvenile arrest for assaulting and robbing train guard

April 30, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Madurai

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with robbery and assault of goods train guard Rakhi on Monday.

A railway statement said that the juvenile was produced before a Judicial Magistrate and lodged in Government Observation Home.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police have continued their search for the second suspect, who is also said to be a minor.

Ms. Rakhi was assaulted when the train was waiting for signal outside Madurai Junction Railway Station when she resisted the attempt of the juveniles in snatching her mobile phone and cash. She sustained minor cut injuries on her forehead. The boys robbed her of a handset, ₹1,500, and ATM and credit cards.

Special team formed by Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF), Karthikeyan, comprising RPF and GRP personnel, nabbed the juvenile at Sellur Market.

Meanwhile, Ms. Rakhi was discharged from the Railway hospital on Tuesday.