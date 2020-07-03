Judge bids adieu with a word of praise

Administrative Judge P.N. Prakash, whose three-month tenure at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ended and who goes back to principal seat, thanked advocates for their cooperation and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter addressed to Bar members of the High Court Bench, he thanked them for having come forward to work with the district administration as volunteers for distribution of essentials to the public. “The COVID-19 pandemic threw several challenges to both of us. Together, we were able to march thus far, thanks to providence. I do not know what is in store for us. However, I am confident that with courage, fortitude and faith in the almighty, we will be able to come out of these trying times like the mythical phoenix,” he said.
Though the physical hearing of cases was tried successfully for a week during the first week of June, the venture had to be abandoned due to spread of COVID-19, he said while thanking office-bearers of the Bar associations.
He asked members not to lose hope in the goodness of humanity and not to allow fear to grip them.
