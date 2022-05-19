Job racket: woman held

THOOTHUKUDI

A police special team has nabbed a woman from a village near Nanguneri in a job racket.

Police said S. Amutha of Thambupuram near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, who posed as a doctor working in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, promised M. Prema, 27, of Prakasapuram near Nazareth of getting her nurse job in TVMCH and took ₹ 1.98 lakh from her.

When Ms. Prema found that she had been taken for a ride, she filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, who formed a special team to look into the complaint.

When the police found the charges were true, she was nabbed when she was hiding at Agasthiyarpatti near Vickramasingapuram on Wednesday.

The hunt is on to nab a few more in the job racket.