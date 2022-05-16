Madurai

Jamabandi in Virudhunagar district postponed

Jamabandi 2022 that was scheduled to begin on May 17 across Virudhunagar district has been postponed due to administrative reasons.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, said that the new schedule for jamabandi would be announced later.


