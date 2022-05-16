Jamabandi in Virudhunagar district postponed
Jamabandi 2022 that was scheduled to begin on May 17 across Virudhunagar district has been postponed due to administrative reasons.
In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, said that the new schedule for jamabandi would be announced later.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.