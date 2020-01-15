Jallikattu begins in Madurai, 71 injured

The first Jallikattu event of the season began at Madurai's Avaniyapuram at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. A total of 71 participants were injured of whom six were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital due to the severity of injuries and later discharged.

A total of 610 bull tamers were allowed to participate after clearing the health check-up essential before entering the arena. Earlier this week, 730 tamers had received tokens to take part.

A total of nine rounds were conducted and 75 bulls for each round were released. After receiving clearance from the Animal Husbandry department, a total of 644 bulls were allowed to take part from different parts of Madurai and nearby districts.

With Avaniyapuram being the first in the series of Jallikattu events in the district, tourists from across the globe armed with cameras took part. Several residents of Madurai made their way to the arena to watch bulls fight their way out of the Vadivasal.

A bull belonging to Ms. Anuradha from Pudukottai was adjudged the winner. Tamer Mr. Vijay who caught 14 bulls was given a two-wheeler as his prize.

Jallikattu will take place at Palamedu on January 16 and Alanganallur on January 17.