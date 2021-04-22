Madurai

Beaten to death in jail

A history-sheeter, who was arrested recently, was beaten to death by a few prisoners in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

P. Muthu Mano, 27, of Vaagaikulam near Moontradaippu, and his associates A. Chandrasekar, 22, of Pottaiyadi, S. Kannan, 23, of Bethania, M. Murugesan, 19, of Pottaiyadi, were arrested on April 8 last for allegedly attempting to murder a boy near Panagudi and his elder brother near Kalakkad after the boy’s girlfriend asked the duo come to the spot with ₹25,000.

The police seized country-made bombs and four machetes from them. After being remanded in judicial custody, they were lodged in Srivaikundam sub-jail from where they were shifted to the Palayamkottai Central Prison on Thursday. While Muthu Mano died, others received treatment in the prison hospital.

