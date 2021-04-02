IT raid at residence of AIADMK man in Andipatti

A search operation, which went on over five hours in the residence of an AIADMK functionary here on Wednesday late night, ended in the early hours of Thursday.

According to officials at the Collectorate, following specific information, teams from Madurai and other cities arrived here and conducted search at the residence of Amaresan, Andipatti East Union Deputy Secretary.

Officials said that he was part of the campaign team of the Andipatti Assembly constituency AIADMK candidate. Based on a specific input that money was stashed on the premises, the team held inquiries.

Based on the confession, the officials seized ₹2.17 crore in cash, plenty of plain covers and voter lists from the residence. Whether it was intended for distribution to the voters was not known as the officials said that they were examining the suspects.

Meanwhile, the flying squads conducted search operations in three other different locations in Andipatti on Friday evening.