IT Open House on Monday

MADURAI
The Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Rajiv Vijay Nabar, will hold an Open House for taxpayers and their representatives, professionals and general public at the Income Tax Office on V.P.Rathinasamy Road, B.B.Kulam in Madurai between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday.
This would be the third Open House for 2019-2020. Representations and grievances submitted at the Open House would be redressed on priority. A majority of grievances received during the Open House held on October 29 were resolved, said the release.
