Irumudi/Thaipoosam festival: Temporary stoppage of trains at Melmaruvathur railway station

Southern Railway has announced temporary stoppage of trains at Melmaruvathur railway station in view of ‘Irumudi / Thaipoosam’ festival at Melmaruvathur, from December 18 to February 9, a statement said.

Train No.12635 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Vaigai Express leaving Chennai Egmore from December 20 to February 9. (Melmaruvathur Arrival/departure: 3.03 p.m./3.04 p.m.).

Train No.12636 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Vaigai Express leaving Madurai from December 18 to February 9. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 12.44 a.m./12.45 a.m.).

Train No.11043 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Madurai Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from December 20 to February 7. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 1.29 a.m./01.30 a.m.).

Train No.11044 Madurai - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express leaving Madurai from December 21 to February 8. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 12.34 a.m./12.35 a.m.).

Train No. 12661 Chennai Egmore – Sengottai Podhigai Express leaving Chennai Egmore from December 19 to February 9. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 10.23 p.m./10.24 p.m.).

Train No.12662 Sengottai – Chennai Egmore Pothigai Express leaving Sengottai from December 18 to February 8. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 3.59 a.m./4 a.m.).

Train No 12667 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Express leaving Chennai Egmore from December 26 to February 6. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 8.13 a.m./8.14 a.m.).

Train No.12668 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Express leaving Madurai from December 20 to February 7. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 3.19 a.m./3.20 a.m.).

Train No.12642 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Kanniyakumari Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin from December 21 to February 8. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 7.48 p.m./7.49 p.m.).

Train No.12641 Kanniyakumari - Hazrat Nizamuddin Express leaving Kanniyakumari from December 20 to February 7. . (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 6.49 a.m./6.50 a.m.).

Train No.16191 Tambaram – Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express leaving Tambaram from December 20 to Feburary 9. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 11.53 p.m./11.54 p.m.).

Train No.16192 Tirunelveli – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving Tirunelveli from December 19 to February 8. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 5.39 a.m./5.40 a.m.).

Train No.12638 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Pandyan Express leaving Madurai from December 19 to February 8. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 2.49 a.m./2.50 a.m.).

Train No.12651 Madurai - Hazrat Nizamuddin Express leaving Madurai from December 22 to February 9. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 6.49 a.m./6.50 a.m.).

Train No.22624 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Madurai from December 19 to February 8 (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 5.19 a.m./5.20 a.m.).

Train No.18495 Rameswaram – Bhubaneswar Express leaving Rameswaram from December 22 to February 9. (Melmaruvathur arr/dep: 7.59 p.m./8 p.m.).