Invasive aquatic species engulfs Kodaikanal lake

Environmentalists have raised concerns over the rapid spread of an invasive aquatic species across Kodaikanal lake during the lockdown period.

According to G. Bala, Secretary of Palni Hills Conservation Council - a group of ecologists and environmentalists, the invasive species is Salvinia molesta, which is commonly known as giant salvinia. “Although this alien species has been present in the lake for the past two years, the spread has significantly increased during the lockdown period,” he says.

Mr. Bala adds that the vast spread of this alien aquatic species might affect the ecosystem of the lake.

Kodaikanal lake, which has a circumference of 4.8 km, is one of the major tourist attractions, says S. Abdul Ghani Raja, Secretary of Kodaikanal Hotels and Resorts Owners Association. “It is considered to be the heart of Kodaikanal,” he adds.

With tourism being the main source of livelihood in Kodaikanal, hundreds of service providers including cab drivers, horse riders, tour guides and petty shop owners are highly dependent on the lake for their business, he adds. “Hence, maintenance of the lake is highly important,” he notes.

The growth of aquatic weeds indicates the inflow of sewage into the lake, says V.S. Veerapathiran of Eco Friendly Environment Conservation Trust. “Over the years, hydrilla, algae and other weeds have proliferated across the lake. Currently, the government focuses on developing the lakefront into a well-lit and aesthetic tourist spot. But, the focus must rather be on improving the quality of water, by reducing pollution in the lake,” he adds. Kodaikanal Municipal Commissioner D. Narayanan says that the civic body has been clearing the weed from the lake for the past few days.

He attributes the widespread growth of the aquatic weed to non-functioning of boats during the lockdown period.

“Usually, boat riders pull out the weed from the water while they travel across the lake,” he says. The civic body will continue to periodically remove invasive species from the lake, he adds.

But, it is also important to conduct a study to understand how this alien species entered the lake, says Mr. Bala.