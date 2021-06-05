‘Intersex group needs access to medical support’

Community faces discrimination during pandemic: report

Members of Intersex Asia, an independent regional network of intersex organisations, have sought adequate medical support for their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of governments across the globe have helped their citizens financially during the pandemic. But these measures have been aimed at the general population. Additional support is required for the already marginalised groups which are most often left behind, a report by Intersex Asia pointed out.

The measures taken by governments do not include intersex people and their specific demands. Governments and policy-makers should consult with the members of the intersex community to include their concerns in their policy to deliver welfare schemes aimed at reducing inequalities, the report ‘Invisibility Amplified’ authored by Intersex Asia coordinator Prashant Singh and executive director Hiker Chiu said.

South representative of National Council for Transgender Persons, Gopi Shankar of Madurai, was part of a team that prepared an online questionnaire to assess the plight of intersex people from nine Asian countries from September 10 to October 30 last year.

The survey report highlights the fact that intersex people faced discrimination during the pandemic and it affected their mental health.

Cal for health strategies

The health strategies need to be addressed by the states to not just counter the COVID-19, pandemic, but also immediate, medium and long-term human rights and sex/gender specific consequences, the survey report pointed out.

Apart from healthcare, members also face vulnerabilities in areas such as employment, education and housing, the report further said.