Integrated Command Centre to come up at corporation office

Under Smart Cities Mission, Madurai Corporation plans to build an Integrated Command Centre on the third floor of its office at Anna Maaligai here.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said here on Saturday that it would be built on an outlay of ₹15 crore and will monitor activities taking place in the area based development zone (ABD). A Corporation engineer said the office of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission would now be converted to oversee Smart City-related activities.

The command centre would help the administrators to remotely manage, optimise and monitor all the services of the civic body. The system will also help the police department to oversee law and order, help in disaster management and monitor pollution levels. The use of environment sensors would help the administrators monitor conditions, including temperature, noise, and air quality parameters on a day-to-day basis.

All revenue-related activities, including payment of various taxes levied by the Corporation,would be streamlined and go online.

City Engineer S. Arasu said Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited would issue the work orders. “It is in the plan approval stage. Members of the monitoring committee have inspected the space earmarked for the centre measuring 2,000 square feet. This system will ensure there is an integrated network across the country,” he said.